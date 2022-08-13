ANC Soweto branch backs Mmamoloko Kubayi for deputy president

The Moloto Tambane branch in ward 14 Soweto has endorsed ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi for the position of deputy president when the party holds its elective conference in December.
Speaking during a Women’s Month commemoration event on Saturday, where Kubayi delivered a keynote address at the greater Johannesburg ANC’s Young Women’s Desk, the party's Pinkie Numa said: “The ANC still needs transformation. [With the passing of Jessie Duarte] we are currently sitting without women in the top six and that has to change.
“We are talking about gender equality in government, but here in the organisation we are not practising it. It must start with us in the ANC, seeing in the top six an equal representation of abafazi (women).
“Even though they say that the top six is not a structure, the top six sits and discusses and recommends to the NWC, but ... [as men] they sit alone making decisions that impact us women,” Numa said.
“That is why we are saying unashamedly, comrade, go and represent us in that top six. Comrade, if it is capacity they are looking for, then surely they cannot fault you ...”
Chairperson of the Mloto Tambane branch Esther Maema said the region had resolved Kubayi had the urgency to achieve socioeconomic transformation.
The former tourism minister recently told the Sunday Times that the December conference must change the party’s constitution to explicitly state that 50% of the top six leaders must be women.
Others who have their eyes on the position include treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and NEC members Ronald Lamola, Jeff Radebe, Thandi Modise and Vuyiswa Tulelo.
