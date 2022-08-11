×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Joburg mayor condemns violence 'by ANC and EFF' at council sitting

11 August 2022 - 19:22 By TimesLIVE
EFF councillors during the first ordinary council sitting in Braamfontein in January. Mayor Mpho Phalatse said presence of hard hats, and their use as weapons in council, is something that must be relooked for the safety of all councillors, officials and residents who attend sittings.
EFF councillors during the first ordinary council sitting in Braamfontein in January. Mayor Mpho Phalatse said presence of hard hats, and their use as weapons in council, is something that must be relooked for the safety of all councillors, officials and residents who attend sittings.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse  condemned the violence she said was incited by ANC and EFF councillors during a council sitting on Thursday.

“ANC and EFF councillors attempted to forcibly remove the speaker of council, Vasco da Gama, during the seventh extraordinary council meeting that sat to make decisions about the appointment of council and city administration senior managers, including the city manager,” Phalatse said.

She said she would be engaging the council speaker and leaders of political parties represented in the council to ensure that the council collectively condemned violence against women, and in general that all councillors involved in instigating the violence are held accountable in terms of the applicable council rules and the law.

Phalatse said the violence, which she said included an assault on a council official, did not represent what residents expected of and demanded of councillors.

The DA's Helen Zille took to Twitter to share videos of the incident.

“In a month in which we highlight the vulnerability of women in society, especially the violence that we face in society, it is with extreme sadness and anger that we witnessed a woman EFF councillor physically assault another woman — a council official.”

She said there were also assaults on councillors, including two women.

“The presence of hard hats, and their use as weapons in council is something we must relook for the safety of all councillors, officials and residents who attend sittings.”

Phalatse said this was not the first time there were violent scenes in council, despite criminal charges being laid previously.

“I recently followed up on the investigation, and there has been little to no progress. The lack of appropriate action from law-enforcement authorities fuels these violent acts in council, and reinforces the reality that gender-based violence and criminality in society are not treated urgently.”

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

‘Single mothers cannot afford to raise children alone’: Malema blasts deadbeat dads

As SA celebrated national Women’s Day on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema used the party’s annual rally to blast deadbeat fathers.
News
1 day ago

No evidence of GBV, harassment in EFF MPs' removal from presidency budget debate: probe finds

An independent investigator who probed the removal of EFF MPs from a presidency budget vote debate has found no evidence of gender-based violence ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. ‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN Politics
  3. Mantashe: ANC has to deal with the mosquitoes ‘or it will be in trouble’ Politics
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. Mkhwebane ‘did not care’ about consequences of altering Vrede report Politics

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court