Former North West ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo says he is not interested in contesting for the post at the party's provincial conference taking place in Rustenburg.
Instead, Mahumapelo said he was now entertaining calls for him to make himself available for a position in the ANC national top 6 or national executive committee at the December conference.
This is after a court action, believed to have been advanced by branches linked to him, that sought to interdict the conference was abandoned in the early hours of Sunday.
Mahumapelo said he was pleased branches had called for him to lead the governing party in the province once more but others were saying is was time he graduated to the national arena.
The provincial strongman has now officially thrown his weight behind Nono Maloyi whom he described as a long-time political peer from their days in the ANC Youth League.
Mahumapelo was happy with being an ordinary member belonging to a branch in the province.
“The ground did want me to stand but they have now accepted and understood why I am not going to stand because there are other branches that say we are going to nominate you for national,” said Mahumapelo.
“Now if you stand at the provincial conference and you stand again at national you appear like a person who is just after positions so one has to think carefully about these things.
“I thought carefully when I was approached by the team that is supporting comrade Nono. We have been together many years ago, he was chair of the youth league and I was the chair of the youth league and we worked together and I said I will support him.”
Next stop ANC NEC for North West strongman Supra Mahumapelo
The former premier says he has outgrown provincial politics as court action seeking to interdict ANC North West conference is abandoned
Image: Freddy Mavunda
