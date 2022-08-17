×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Political parties on Phala Phala action against Ramaphosa

17 August 2022 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE

Opposition parties are on Wednesday briefing the media on the action they plan to take against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala scandal.

The president allegedly attempted to conceal a robbery at his game farm, from where millions in foreign currency was stolen.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra

The president has been filling in everyone but those who elected him to office, says the former North West leader
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | It’s make or break away as ‘ANC loyalists’ get a backbone

These newly awakened champions of clean governance could’ve gone with Cope or EFF a long time ago, but it’s never too late to shake things up
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Probe into my 'prior knowledge' of Phala Phala theft a fishing expedition, says Zizi Kodwa

Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa believes the investigation into his alleged role in the Phala Phala farm robbery is merely a “fishing ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  2. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  3. Cloning of delegate tags rocks chaotic ANC North West conference Politics
  4. Misuzulu’s rivals install their own king Politics
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...