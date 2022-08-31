×

Politics

Intelligence committee nominates Imtiaz Fazel for spooks ombud

31 August 2022 - 19:46
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence has nominated Imtiaz Fazel for the position of SA’s next inspector-general of intelligence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) has nominated Imtiaz Fazel for the position of SA’s next inspector-general of intelligence.

If successful, he will fill a vacancy left by Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose five-year term ended in March.

The JSCI initially nominated anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rev Frank Chikane for the position but he failed to garner the support of a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly MPs, a constitutional requirement.

Only 232 MPs voted in support of his nomination, when he needed at least 267 for the nomination to go through.

In a statement on Wednesday, JSCI co-chairman Jerome Maake explained that in accordance with Section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, the president shall appoint an inspector-general of intelligence: (a) nominated by the committee; and (b) approved by the National Assembly by a resolution supported by at least two-thirds of its members.

“Provided that if the nomination is not approved as required in paragraph (b), the committee shall nominate another person.

“Accordingly, the JSCI resolved by a simple majority of members present to nominate Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel for approval by the National Assembly for recommendation to the president of the republic of SA for appointment as the inspector-general of intelligence.”

Fazel is the deputy director-general for governance, risk and compliance in the department of public works.

The Sunday Times reported in May that opposition parties were said to be keen on Fazel, who until April was acting director-general in the department public works and infrastructure.

They claimed that he came out top in the interviews.

The IGI is responsible for monitoring intelligence services and investigating complaints against them.

Fazel worked in the office of the IGI between 2002 and 2012, first as acting COO and then as the COO between 2004 and 2012.

He has Masters in security studies from the University of Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

