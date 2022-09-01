×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'Is this what Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu spent years in jail for?' — Hanekom slams McKenzie

01 September 2022 - 10:00
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, above, has slammed PA leader Gayton McKenzie. File picture.
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, above, has slammed PA leader Gayton McKenzie. File picture.
Image: Russell Roberts

Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has slammed Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie for saying he would switch off the oxygen supply to a foreigner to save a South African life.

McKenzie's comment comes amid heightened talks about the influx of foreign nationals in government hospitals. 

He told eNCA sacrificing a foreigner for a South African was expected of him as a leader.

“I am supposed to do that if there is a South African and Zimbabwean or Mozambican on oxygen, and here is an SA citizen, born and bred in SA. I will turn it off as a leader. Because that is my duty,” he said.

McKenzie's comment drew mixed reactions from many people on social media, including Hanekom. 

“Is this what Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and many others spent so many years in jail for? Is this what Chris Hani and Ruth First died for? What would Albert Luthuli and Oliver Tambo have said about this? Turn off the oxygen? Is this us?” asked Hanekom.

Amid the backlash, McKenzie made another statement, telling his party's supporters the PA's green T-shirt is not for people sympathetic to foreign nationals. 

“We say, as the Patriotic Alliance, that no foreigner, legal or illegal, should have a job here while a South African is sitting at home. 

“That is the distinction between all the parties and the Patriotic Alliance. We are saying that we have nurses here in Eldorado Park, we do not want nurses from Zimbabwe. You can only come here with a special skill. If we don’t have a brain surgeon here, we will welcome a legal foreigner that brings back the critical skills here,” he told a crowd at the unveiling of a wall of remembrance for Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We refuse to jump on the anti-Phophi Ramathuba bandwagon': Gayton McKenzie defends health MEC

“We will stand by you as Patriotic Alliance; you are a true leader. You understand who voted for you to serve them,” said PA leader Gayton McKenzie.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Gayton McKenzie would switch off foreigner's oxygen 'to save a South African'

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said he will switch off oxygen supply to a foreign national in order to save a South African life.
News
1 day ago

DA leads in party donations — Here’s how much the ANC, ActionSA and PA received

Only four political parties have declared donations in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, with the DA receiving the largest sum,
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  3. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics
  5. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)