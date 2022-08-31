ActionSA’s donations were received from Style Eyes of California and Shave & Gibson Group.
“The former made a monetary donation of R600,000 and the latter R150,000. Both donors previously donated to the same party in the last financial year,” said the IEC.
The PA’s donations came from its leader Gayton McKenzie.
“The PA’s donation of R310,000, comprising R150,000 and R160,000, were made on March 7 and March 31 respectively. This was in breach of the legislation in that the donation was declared a quarter late,” said the IEC.
Breach of legislation
The IEC said it dealt with the breach in accordance with section 15 of non-compliance with the act, late disclosure and late submission, which empowers it to issue directions in case of a breach or contravention.
“In this regard, the commission issued the PA with a direction requiring the party to make a representation explaining the contravention. The party has fully complied with the commission’s direction and the necessary action has already been taken in accordance with the law,” said the IEC.
“This involved subjecting the party’s accounting officer to thorough training on the act, with the intention to obviate future breaches because of a lack of, or inadequate, understanding of the act.
“The ANC’s R10m donation was submitted a month later than the regulated time. Put differently, while the donation was made within the reporting quarter, it was declared to the commission almost a month after the submission deadline of July 31 2021.
“The commission has issued a directive to the ANC in terms of section 15 of the act, requesting the party to provide an explanation for the late submission. The party was given seven calendar days to submit such a representation. At the time of finalising this publication, the seven days had not lapsed.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
DA leads in party donations — Here’s how much the ANC, ActionSA and PA received
Image: Gallo Images
Only four political parties have declared donations in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, with the DA receiving the largest sum.
This is according to the Electoral Commission (IEC) first quarter disclosure report released on Tuesday.
The DA, ANC, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance (PA) made a total disclosure amount of more than R27m.
“Some disclosures were made late as they should have been made during the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 financial year,” the IEC said.
How much did each party receive?
During this quarter, the four political parties made donation disclosures as follows:
Who donated?
Most of the DA’s funding came from Fynbos Ekwiteit , which donated R15m.
The entity made significant donations to the same party in the previous financial year, said the IEC.
The DA also declared in-kind donations worth R723,493 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a German foundation that donated R3.1m in the previous financial year.
It received R254,193 from Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie, the liberal party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The ANC’s R10m donation came from Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprises. This entity should not be confused with Batho-Batho Trust, which made a significant donation to the ANC in the previous year.
LISTEN | ANC is not running 'a cash-in-transit heist': Mabe get tongues wagging as party can’t pay staff
ActionSA’s donations were received from Style Eyes of California and Shave & Gibson Group.
“The former made a monetary donation of R600,000 and the latter R150,000. Both donors previously donated to the same party in the last financial year,” said the IEC.
The PA’s donations came from its leader Gayton McKenzie.
“The PA’s donation of R310,000, comprising R150,000 and R160,000, were made on March 7 and March 31 respectively. This was in breach of the legislation in that the donation was declared a quarter late,” said the IEC.
Breach of legislation
The IEC said it dealt with the breach in accordance with section 15 of non-compliance with the act, late disclosure and late submission, which empowers it to issue directions in case of a breach or contravention.
“In this regard, the commission issued the PA with a direction requiring the party to make a representation explaining the contravention. The party has fully complied with the commission’s direction and the necessary action has already been taken in accordance with the law,” said the IEC.
“This involved subjecting the party’s accounting officer to thorough training on the act, with the intention to obviate future breaches because of a lack of, or inadequate, understanding of the act.
“The ANC’s R10m donation was submitted a month later than the regulated time. Put differently, while the donation was made within the reporting quarter, it was declared to the commission almost a month after the submission deadline of July 31 2021.
“The commission has issued a directive to the ANC in terms of section 15 of the act, requesting the party to provide an explanation for the late submission. The party was given seven calendar days to submit such a representation. At the time of finalising this publication, the seven days had not lapsed.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Hypocrite' or 'securing the bag'?: Malema under fire after EFF received R2m from Motsepe's companies
Political party funding declarations: these parties secured the largest donations
The EFF has finally declared donations it received to the IEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos