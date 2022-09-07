×

Politics

‘Jealousy is a disease’: Naledi Chirwa takes aim at Malema’s critics

07 September 2022 - 08:10
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa praised party leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has taken aim at those coming for the party’s leader Julius Malema, hailing him as “young and gifted”.

A clip of Malema speaking in parliament was used by rapper Cassper Nyovest in the intro to his diss track for Big Zulu, something Chirwa claimed was telling.

A lot of people talk rubbish about the work they have done and their achievements, but absolutely none can do what they’ve done in their respective industries. None. Young, gifted and black.”

She hit back at a critic who claimed Malema has never worked a day in his life and ridiculed him for not having a CV.

“The audacity? You’re rubbishing that someone who comes from nothing made something of themselves without getting stuck in the rules of the system? You should be taking notes,” she said in response.

Chirwa said jealousy was a bad look.

Umona is a disease, honestly. But more than anything, umona is like a fart. We may not see it, but we can definitely smell it.”

Chirwa got tongues wagging earlier this year when she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little child”.

Responding to the president’s weekly newsletter about the fire in parliament, the state capture report and a fierce debate on the constitution sparked by minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece, Chirwa called Ramaphosa “toothless”.

You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges you sent to collapse Lindiwe [Sisulu] were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum, we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy),” she wrote.

She made several allegations against Ramaphosa and said nothing would make her respect him.

