From 'narcissists' to sex work and Bushiri: Six other times Naledi Chirwa got tongues wagging

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa continues to dominate the social media trends list after she labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little boy” this week.

On Monday, Chirwa responded to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter, in which he addressed the torching of parliament and the contents of the state capture report, by claiming he is “toothless” and a “weak little boy”.

She made several allegations against Ramaphosa and said nothing would make her respect him.

She later hit back at criticism from people who alleged she is not South African, saying ­“lies” will never silence her.

“You can lie to yourselves about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks,” she said.

It is not the first time Chirwa has got tongues wagging over her controversial comments.

Here’s a look at six other times her comments sparked debate on the TL: