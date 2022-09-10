×

Politics

Ramaphosa takes Letsema campaign to Limpopo

10 September 2022 - 09:06
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects a road repair in Delmas, Mpumalanga, during a recent visit as part of the Letsema campaign.
Image: Twitter/ Fikile Mbalula

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Saturday expected to continue leading the ANC's Letsema campaign in the Mark Shope subregion in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The visit follows the ruling party’s special session of the national executive committee meeting which took place on Friday to adopt the final membership audit and expedite the start of nomination processes for the 55th elective conference.

TimesLIVE reported the campaign was launched on April 23 in Mangaung in the Free State and is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion.

Last week, the campaign met with criticism after “embarrassing” images of a road repair project in Delmas in Mpumalanga were circulated on social media.

ANC head of elections and transport minister Fikile Mbalula shared pictures of Ramaphosa on the road inspecting the repairs.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu weighed in, calling it “embarrassing”.

“Which road is being repaired here, minister? What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad, but not to these embarrassing levels. Please delete this tweet and the photos posted about the illusionary fixing of roads. Please,” he said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa is on Saturday expected to engage with ANC branches and mass democratic movement (MDM) structures.

The programme is expected to kick off with a courtesy visit to the Hosi Mhlaba Royal Palace at 9am followed by a cleaning campaign at the LB Kubayi Creche and Tlangelane Old Age Home.

Ramaphosa will then head to fix potholes on the D538 road, before meeting ANC structures at the Nkowankowa Stadium in the afternoon.

