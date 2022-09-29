There are at least six candidates for the deputy president position, including ministers Ronald Lamola, Mamoloko Kubayi, Senzo Mchunu, Paul Mashatile, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and David Mabuza, who is expected to seek re-election.
ANC extends deadline for branch nominations ahead of conference
The ANC has extended its deadline for branches to nominate their preferred leaders ahead of the national conference in December.
Initially the nominations process by branches was meant to conclude on Sunday, October 2, but has now been extended to October 25.
ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile on Thursday told the head of the electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, of the decision that was made during a secretarial meeting on Tuesday where progress reports were discussed.
The committee headed by Motlanthe is overseeing the nominations process and has formulated guidelines on what is permissible as branches make their choices.
Motlanthe to ANC structures: Stop jumping the gun on leadership endorsements
The reports, Mashatile said, pointed out that some meetings were disrupted by, among others, the strike by disgruntled staff members over unpaid salaries.
“The reports highlighted a number of challenges impacting on BGMs [branch general meetings], including load-shedding, industrial action by ANC staff, a high percentage of newly elected branch secretaries not familiar with the membership system, and the need to upgrade software,” Mashatile wrote to Motlanthe.
“Based on an assessment of these reports, it is clear that many branches will not be able to hold their BGMs by the deadline of Sunday, October 2 2022.”
The branches are making their choice of preferred leadership for the party’s top six positions as well as additional national executive committee [NEC] members. The NEC is the highest decision-making body between conferences.
For the president position, branch members will make their choice between the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to seek re-election, former health minister and NEC member Zweli Mkhize and Cogta minister and NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is also in the running.
Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker
