Former president Jacob Zuma’s midnight announcement about his availability for nomination for the top six and another endorsement for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC seems to have failed to gain momentum in his home province.
Neither of their names made the list announced by Mtolo.
While Mkhize comes with baggage relating to the Digital Vibes scandal, Mtolo emphasised there were no criminal charges against the former health minister.
“There are guidelines, they tell us which branches of the ANC can nominate. Zweli Mkhize is among members of the ANC who qualify to be nominated because he is not charged nor is he being investigated.”
TimesLIVE
KZN snubs Cyril Ramaphosa for Zweli Mkhize in ANC leadership race
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will begin to formally lobby other structures to stand behind Zweli Mkhize for president of the ruling party.
The province on Tuesday announced its leadership preferences ahead of the party’s 55th national conference in December.
“The outcomes are linked to a democratic process announced weeks ago which allowed ANC branches to discuss national leadership preferences.
“As the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal, we have been mandated by the special PEC meeting, and ANC branches in particular, to overwhelmingly and unambiguously announce this particular view of branches in the length and breadth of our province,” said provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president
The nominations from KwaZulu-Natal are:
The endorsements come as the party has a little more than two months to elect its new leaders.
Mtolo emphasised the nominations are not cast in stone as they will be open to persuasion by other provinces.
“We are not fixated nor are we stubborn. We are open to persuasion by provinces of the ANC because we fully understand this is a national conference,” he said.
Mtolo said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will “agree and accept what is best for the ANC and our country”.
While KwaZulu-Natal branches have snubbed calls for a second term for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, the provincial secretary called for respect and dignity for the president.
ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement'
