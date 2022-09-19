×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC nominations

NDZ and David Masondo find support in branches despite snub by provincial structure

19 September 2022 - 16:43
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Things are not going according to plan for the ANC Gauteng PEC, as branches are exercising their independence and nominating candidates not favoured by the top structure ahead of the governing party’s December national conference...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANC Northern Cape opts to endorse Ramaphosa and all six deputy president ... Politics
  2. Gauteng picks Paul Mashatile as Ramaphosa's deputy Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election bid gets boost from Gauteng Politics
  4. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  5. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  6. NDZ’s branch ditches Ramaphosa and nominates her for ANC president Politics

Most read

  1. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  2. Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts Politics
  3. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics
  4. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...