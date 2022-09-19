Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC nominations
NDZ and David Masondo find support in branches despite snub by provincial structure
19 September 2022 - 16:43
Things are not going according to plan for the ANC Gauteng PEC, as branches are exercising their independence and nominating candidates not favoured by the top structure ahead of the governing party’s December national conference...
Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC nominations
NDZ and David Masondo find support in branches despite snub by provincial structure
Things are not going according to plan for the ANC Gauteng PEC, as branches are exercising their independence and nominating candidates not favoured by the top structure ahead of the governing party’s December national conference...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos