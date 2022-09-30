“The public protector’s office investigated allegations that Ramaphosa violated the executive code of ethics in that he failed to inform or provide evidence to all investigative authorities regarding the alleged misuse of state funds for party political activities for them to investigate,” Gcaleka said on Friday when she cleared him of the allegations.
The complaint was based on a leaked audio recording in which the president was heard saying he was aware public funds were used for political campaigns in the ANC.
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wanted Ramaphosa to be held accountable for his utterances..
There was an outcry from some organisations who demanded the president disclose the CR17 bank statements to reveal who donated to the campaign in the build-up to the ANC’s 54th national conference in 2017.
LISTEN | CR17: Acting public protector finds Ramaphosa did not violate ethics code
Image: GCIS
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is satisfied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leaked comments did not violate the executive code of ethics.
Listen to Gcaleka's ruling:
