The ANC’s potential takeover of the metro comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
The PA, TimesLIVE understands, has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Mpho Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor
Urgent interdict to block no-confidence vote struck off by high court
The DA's Mpho Phalatse has been ousted as mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence on Friday. This despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.
Her interdict was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg high court, DA chief of staff in the city Mike Moriarty confirmed.
The count showed 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion to remove Phalatse as mayor — just two days after the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties installed Cope’s Colleen Makhubele as speaker.
The council sitting is expected to vote for a new mayor on Friday.
The ANC is expected to nominate its caucus leader Dada Morero.
The ANC’s potential takeover of the metro comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
The PA, TimesLIVE understands, has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Do coalitions result in more harm than good?
RECORDED | ANC's Dada Morero elected new Joburg mayor
No-confidence motion against Joburg mayor going ahead despite court action
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s call for support online receives mixed reactions
‘Book an Uber back home,’ ANC tells Joburg mayor Phalatse ahead of Friday’s no-confidence vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos