RECORDED | ANC's Dada Morero elected new Joburg mayor

30 September 2022 - 11:03 By TImesLIVE

The City of Joburg is holding a special council meeting to vote in a no-confidence motion brought by the ANC against mayor Mpho Phalatse.

POLL | Do coalitions result in more harm than good?

Do coalitions work, or are we doing it wrong?
9 hours ago

I am not resigning, Phalatse says as she asks residents to lobby councillors

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will not be resigning and she intends to complete her electoral term of office.
1 day ago

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s call for support online receives mixed reactions

Here's how the mayor's call has been received online.
15 hours ago

‘Book an Uber back home,’ ANC tells Joburg mayor Phalatse ahead of Friday’s no-confidence vote

The ANC has expressed confidence that Mpho Phalatse's days as mayor of Johannesburg are numbered as the party moves to install its caucus leader, ...
1 day ago
