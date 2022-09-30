“[TSA] needs to be self-sustainable and not directly dependent on sponsors and grants,” Crookes wrote in the annual report. “Both these sources of income come (understandably so) with obligations to spend according to the provider’s wish.
Tennis SA records deficit, but looks to a surplus in 2023
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Tennis SA (TSA) has reported a R5.5m deficit for the year ending March 31 2022, but president Gavin Crookes tempered this by pointing out the federation is expecting a R2.98m surplus for the current 12-month period.
The annual report showed revenue had grown from R25.5m the previous year to R29.6m, half of which came from sponsorships and grants.
Operating expenses, however, rocketed to R35.2m from R23.6m, largely because of the post-pandemic resumption of events, including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean Cup competitions.
Tournaments and events accounted for 40% of TSA’s costs, with administration taking up 33% and 14% going to schools, development and clubs.
The body emphasised it employed a conservative accounting policy of recognising income and expenses “as and when received and incurred”.
Crookes pointed out that TSA had retained all its sponsors, an achievement in difficult trading conditions, but said the federation should generate its own income.
