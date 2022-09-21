×

Politics

Mkhize and Mashatile get backing from eThekwini for ANC top posts

21 September 2022 - 19:25
ANC presidential candidate Dr Zweli Mkhize after delivering the Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Wiggins Community Hall in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC presidential candidate Dr Zweli Mkhize after delivering the Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Wiggins Community Hall in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Zweli Mkhize's bid for ANC presidency is gaining momentum in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal after its biggest region, eThekwini, resolved to nominate him.

According to provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele, branch chairs and secretaries agreed on Mkhize as future president and Paul Mashatile as deputy president.

The decision comes a day after Mkhize received a thumbs-up from zone three in his home region of Moses Mabhida, which also resolved to support him for president.

'Prove it!' - Zweli Mkhize’s ultimatum to the SIU

Zweli Mkhize is fighting to clear his name before December to pave the way for him to contest for ANC presidency at the party’s national conference.
News
3 days ago

For other positions, the eThekwini regional executive will, according to Mndebele, engage other regions as guided by the provincial executive committee.

The engagement — dubbed “the festival of ideas” — felt there was a strong public perception the governing ANC no longer focused on “the real issues of service delivery and improving the lives of the people”.

“Critically, the festival agreed that a new president and deputy president are needed to refocus the ANC and ultimately change the future of SA.

“Finally, the festival agreed on the need to elect leaders who will work hard to ensure that the ANC remains an organisation that is in touch with the needs of the people and becomes a catalyst for socioeconomic development,” said Mndebele.

Mkhize is expected to go head-to-head against incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa and Cogta MEC Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the top job at the party's 55th conference. 

TimesLIVE

