Politics

LISTEN | Panyaza Lesufi elected Gauteng premier

06 October 2022 - 12:28 By TimesLIVE

The Gauteng legislature is expected to elect a new premier on Thursday after the resignation of David Makhura.

His resignation came before a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

LISTEN HERE: 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s rise to top post is likely to be confirmed at the legislature on Thursday.

The ANC in Gauteng held a PEC meeting on Tuesday evening to iron out details about the premiership succession.

The structure was expected to discuss whether Lesufi would bring changes to the executive council and its preferred composition of the provincial executive.

