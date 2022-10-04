News

‘No drama’ in Gauteng leadership, says Ramaphosa after Makhura resigns

The president congratulated favoured premier candidate, Panyazi Lesufi

04 October 2022 - 20:04
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday there was “no drama” in the change of leadership in the Gauteng province after the resignation of David Makhura, saying the process has “been well executed.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Makhura resignation expected on Tuesday, Lesufi to take up reins as Gauteng ... Politics
  2. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election bid gets boost from Gauteng Politics

Most read

  1. Can do: meet the artist who made a Mandela, Motsepe and Misuzulu from recycled ... News
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. WATCH | ‘They feared us coming together’: John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu on ‘The ... News
  4. Annual report on misbehaving teachers flags corporal punishment as major concern News
  5. Durban couple shone bright in their fight for justice News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor