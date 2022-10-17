Politics

Ramaphosa's spokesperson briefs media on president's engagements

17 October 2022 - 15:42 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is briefing the media at the Union Buildings on Monday.

The briefing will provide an update on the president’s public engagements programme for the week and address relevant topical issues of public and media interest,” the presidency said.

