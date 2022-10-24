LISTEN | ‘Renewed ANC led by criminals’: Mbeki on claims hitmen are on party’s payroll

He challenged the party to choose its leaders carefully in its December elective conference in Nasrec and alleged there are candidates who want to enrich themselves. The conference, where candidates will also be running for the top six positions, will take place from December 15 to 20.
Mbeki said he has been going around the country visiting the party’s branches.
He reacted to the amendment of the Electoral Act, warning that “candidate MPs will get killed” as a result of the changes. The bill was passed in parliament last Thursday. Mbeki said the National Executive Committee is “clueless” about what they approved.
Mbeki was delivering a keynote address this past weekend at the Strategic Dialogue Group AGM in Marks Park in Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Listen to Mbeki's ANC criticism:
