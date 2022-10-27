Politics

Natasha Mazzone slammed for calling EFF supporters 'highly uneducated'

27 October 2022 - 10:01
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says she will report EFF leader Julius Malema to the State Security Agency for his 'terrorist and sabotage' remarks. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

DA shadow minister for state security Natasha Mazzone has come under fire after calling EFF supporters “highly uneducated” in a rant aimed at the party's leader Julius Malema. 

Mazzone was being interviewed by Biz News after her open letter, challenging Malema to a public debate to discuss comments he made at a recent EFF gathering.

In the letter, the former DA chief whip said it was about time Malema was told to his face that his idolisation of dictators and fascists was deeply disturbing.

She also accused Malema of terrorism, sabotage, subversion, espionage and organised crime, saying she plans to report him to the State Security Agency.

During her interview, Mazzone claimed it was easy for Malema to say the things he says during rallies when his supporters are around him.

“I think that it’s very easy to be brave when you’re speaking in front of a crowd of your supporters, because you know no-one’s going to stand up to you and you’re going to act like the big man. 

“Your supporters, unfortunately, are highly uneducated and you’ve given them a healthy meal to get them in the first place, and they are going to cheer you on and you’re going to think that you have a power that you actually don’t have,” said Mazzone. 

She said Malema was an “obvious fraud”, calling him out for partying it up in Ibiza earlier this year. 

“He's an obvious fraud. I mean the fact that he was in Ibiza showing off his very fancy DJing skills, wearing his crisp white Gucci outfits and living his best life on yachts while the people he claims to support could never even dream of luxuries that he enjoys on a daily basis.

“They have no idea that these luxuries even exist. It just really brought home exactly how badly this country needs to expose Julius Malema for the fraud that he is,” said Mazzone. 

Malema attended the wedding celebration of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.

Speaking on Podcast and Chill about the trip, Malema said: “South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they've got so many problems. I'm not their president. They've elected their own government and got the government they deserve.”

On social media, many slammed Mazzone for calling EFF supporters “highly uneducated”, saying it was insulting and pretty rich coming from someone with matric only. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

TimesLIVE

