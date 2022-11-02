Politics

'Person who has the bigger purse has the bigger chance of ascending’: Sisulu on election of ANC leaders

02 November 2022 - 10:29
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says ANC members must do away with using money to elect leaders. File photo.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says ANC members must do away with using money to elect leaders. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Tourism minister and ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has called for the ANC conference to look at a policy to regulate the use of money in the election of its leaders. 

Sisulu was speaking on SABC News this week on issues affecting the ANC and the country. The minister is among senior ANC members who will vie for the ANC presidential position at the party’s national conference in December.

She said she hopes nominations from branches for candidates, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are not the result of financial inducement. 

“I hope these are not people who are given money to vote in a particular way. That is something in this conference we’re going to need to take a resolution on. How do we fund people who are standing,” said Sisulu.

She said ANC members who have a “bigger purse have a bigger opportunity of ascending”, and that it is no longer about the values of the party but how much money people have to ensure their name appears on the ballot. 

She said members must do away with using money to elect leaders, saying the money used to allegedly buy votes could be used to build houses or improve infrastructure. 

‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference

“Once I’m nominated, I’m nominated. Nobody can stop me. I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle."
Politics
1 month ago

In 2020, former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale alleged money was used to influence the outcome of the party’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference. 

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Sexwale said the Nasrec conference was bought and unity, which deputy president David Mabuza used to convince delegates to support him, was “false or fake”. 

“Nasrec was a shocker. Money was used to buy the conference. People have a lot of money from the government, and people marshalled money from outside. You buy a conference,” he said. 

Sexwale said the current leadership was controlled by money, either sourced through government positions or from the private sector. 

“We no longer understand our moral compass. Morally, ethically and politically, we have let our people down. How is it happening? It is because of money,” he said. 

Former KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature deputy speaker Meshack Radebe made similar allegations in 2019.

In an interview with IOL, Radebe alleged he witnessed delegates being paid in exchange for swaying their votes. 

He said this is what made him decide to quit government. 

“In the hotel where I was staying (in Johannesburg) cash was given out in the foyer. Delegates would come in buses to collect cash.

“One of the leaders who was giving out money is now a minister. Delegates were each counting R5,000, R3,000, R4,000. Others were complaining the money they had received was not enough,” said Radebe.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested'

One of the hopefuls for the position of ANC deputy president believes President Cyril Ramaphosa should have been allowed to run for a second term ...
News
3 days ago

‘I’ve learnt lessons out of this’: Zweli Mkhize on Digital Vibes and running for ANC president

ANC presidential contender and former health minister Zweli Mkhize says he has learnt great lessons from the Digital Vibes tender scandal.
Politics
1 week ago

RECORDED | ‘We can’t afford another 5 years of a factionalised and directionless ANC’: Zweli Mkhize

ANC presidential contender Zweli Mkhize has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the country cannot afford "another five years of ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  2. Mzwandile Masina frontrunner for another bite at Ekurhuleni mayorship Politics
  3. Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre ... Politics
  4. 'Hypocrisy' or not that deep? – Ramaphosa and Malema get tongues wagging after ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Zikalala and Zuma smoke peace pipe at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ... Politics

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...