Zuma threw his hat into the ANC leadership contest ring in September, telling branches that he was available for the position of national chairperson of the governing party.
Addressing his supporters, he said the ANC must iron out various issues before the party's elective conference in December. He said this would ensure the revival of the party.
Zuma also took a direct swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership. He claimed Ramaphosa used to buy positions and that he was not elected democratically.
“There were allegations made that Ramaphosa, who was contesting the presidency, used a lot of money to buy his position as president of the ANC.
“When this allegation was made, the figure was put at about R1bn. In the Zondo commission [into state capture], Ramaphosa admitted that he did use money to buy the position but said it was not over R1bn but was just over R300m,” Zuma said.
He blamed the ANC’s national executive committee for “keeping quiet while Ramaphosa abused processes”.
Zuma also claimed that ahead of the upcoming conference, there has been what he dubbed “very obvious usage of money”.
“A number of comrades who have raised the matter after experiencing the usage of money, which has shocked many, do not seem to have a platform within their movement to raise these matters and correct them.”
WATCH | Zuma kicks off his campaign in KZN, entertains supporters with song and dance
Image: Alaister Russell
Former president Jacob Zuma kicked off his campaign for ANC national chairperson this weekend at Isidingo Combined Primary School in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Zuma entertained his supporters before his Oliver Tambo memorial lecture, where he discussed his plan for the ANC's future.
In videos shared by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the former president can be seen arriving to a crowd singing “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?).
In another video, a jovial Zuma can be seen breaking into song and dance, singing a dedication song to the late ANC president.
