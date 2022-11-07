While the non-discreet nature of the aforementioned Stopgun V2.0 kit (which employs a more cost-effective split windscreen plus gunports in the framed side windows) means onlookers are easily able to identify the vehicle as armoured, this is not the case with concealed armour.
To the untrained eye, the latter is far more difficult to detect, allowing private individuals to fly under the radar while still enjoying the benefits of B6 protection.
The Navara’s 360º B6 armouring package comprises 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, along with high-grade armoured steel plates cut and bonded in specific areas.
Full firewall and footwell protection is also included, while overlapping of materials ensures there are no ballistic gaps.
The entire passenger cell gains coverage, including all pillars, all doors and all windows, while critical powertrain components are also protected.
SVI Engineering offers B6 armouring package for locally built Nissan Navara
Image: Supplied
Local armoured car experts SVI Engineering are now offering a full discreet B6 armouring package for the South African-built Nissan Navara range.
Representing the highest grade of civilian armour available without a special permit, this concealed B6 package offers occupants full protection against projectiles fired from popular assault rifles such as the AK47, R5 and R1.
“Earlier this year, SVI Engineering introduced a non-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Navara, garnering plenty of interest from South Africa’s security industry,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
“With civilian buyers in mind, we have now also developed a B6 discreet package specifically for the Rosslyn-produced bakkie.”
Image: Supplied
While the non-discreet nature of the aforementioned Stopgun V2.0 kit (which employs a more cost-effective split windscreen plus gunports in the framed side windows) means onlookers are easily able to identify the vehicle as armoured, this is not the case with concealed armour.
To the untrained eye, the latter is far more difficult to detect, allowing private individuals to fly under the radar while still enjoying the benefits of B6 protection.
The Navara’s 360º B6 armouring package comprises 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, along with high-grade armoured steel plates cut and bonded in specific areas.
Full firewall and footwell protection is also included, while overlapping of materials ensures there are no ballistic gaps.
The entire passenger cell gains coverage, including all pillars, all doors and all windows, while critical powertrain components are also protected.
Image: Supplied
In order to better deal with the added weight of the various armouring components, SVI Engineering has also upgraded and bolstered the Nissan Navara’s suspension system.
In terms of pricing, the 360º B6 armouring package starts at R707,888 (excluding VAT) for double-cab derivatives and R543,076 (excluding VAT) for single-cab versions.
The build time is set at three months, while the list of options includes items such as B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour and heavy-duty run-flat rings. A B4 solution, which provides protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), is also available for either body style.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new 2022 BAIC Beijing X55
Brazen BMW M4 pickup stuns SEMA showgoers
FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed Toyota Corolla range boosted by hybrid hatchback and styling upgrades
SVI Engineering bulletproofs the Nissan Navara bakkie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos