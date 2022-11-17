Parliament to debate Phala Phala report on December 6

Parliament will hold a special sitting of the National Assembly on December 6 to deal with the report of the independent panel of experts probing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala allegations.
National Assembly programming whip Mina Lesoma revealed on Thursday the house will extend its programme by a few days to process the much-awaited report, and that of the home affairs portfolio committee on the contentious Electoral Amendment Bill.
This comes a day after National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline for the panel's report to November 30, a day before parliament breaks for the Christmas recess.
“We are suggesting, having followed due processes in terms of consultations, that on December 6, a hybrid plenary must be scheduled to deal with those matters,” said Lesoma.
Her proposal was roundly welcomed by opposition MPs in the assembly's programming committee.
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu said it was important not to pin down December 6 as the last day and that MPs should be open to dealing with possible recommendations.
“Let us not close doors to what could be certain recommendations of that particular report,” he said.
The report will be made public before it goes to the house, MPs heard.
A parliamentary official indicated on Thursday that the National Council of Provinces committee processing the Electoral Bill was likely to propose amendments, which means the Bill will return to the National Assembly on November 29.
The official said the home affairs portfolio committee will then meet to agree or disagree with the proposed amendments on November 30, before the Bill goes to the House for consideration.
The Constitutional Court gave parliament until December 10 to make sure that the bill, which provides for independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections, is enacted.
