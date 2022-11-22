Politics

Male mental health challenges under spotlight in 'men's parliament' debate

22 November 2022 - 07:22 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA
Male mental health came under the spotlight at the Men's Parliament sitting at the NCOP.
Image: Supplied

Calls for psychological and other health services to be expanded to cater for males were raised at the 'national men’s parliament' convened at the National Council of Provinces on Monday.

“We have awareness of children and women all over government’s calendar, but men’s mental health problems are not brought to light like women’s programmes. They must have attention,” said traditional leader Michael Madiele from Bakwena Wellhouse.

Simo Sithandathu from the Western Cape men’s sector told the house that “men are hardly reached”.

“When you speak of men-friendly services, there are only two male clinics in Khayelitsha and none in other townships in this country.

“There’s less services that come to where men hang out. The young girl starts going to the clinic at age 9-10. Where does the young boy go? If we want to win the battle, we must introduce boys to the clinic system,” Sithandathu said.

Emannuel Komape from the men’s forum in Gauteng said it was difficult for men to speak out.

“When you have to disclose everything about your life as a man to a woman social worker and talk about your problems, it is difficult. The department must hire male social workers so men can be free to talk about the issues torturing them,” Komape said.

Madiele raised the issue of lobola as one stress factor affecting men. “Many families of the women request numerous amounts that the man does not have. Can we have a law that says both women and men contribute to a trust that will be for the children?”

Meshack Oupa Baloyi from Gauteng asked “where are we as fathers?”

“Our children are being taught by the streets, they are being taught by the television and the cellphone, the same devices that we buy for them,” Baloyi said.

He cited the absence of men as a reason for children's disrespect and bad behaviour.

“Remember, we walked out on them. We walked out of their lives, we walked out of their mothers' lives. Are we looking at ourselves and asking ourselves what the problem is?” he asked. “I am proud to support the men’s sector, but we are not doing enough.”

TimesLIVE

