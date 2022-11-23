‘Those are the two best candidates they could come up with?’ — Reactions to ANC top 6 nominations

Motlanthe said the process is open for objections and appeals, and delegates at next month’s national elective conference can nominate from the floor.
“If a candidate musters 25% of nominations from the floor, they will get an opportunity to be on the ballot,” he said.
Ramaphosa scored more nominations than his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations compared with Mkhize’s 917.
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile received 1,791 nominations for the position of deputy president, followed by Ronald Lamola with 427 votes and Oscar Mabuyane with 397.
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha received the most nominations (1,492) for national chairperson ahead of current national chair and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo.
Former president Jacob Zuma had previously thrown his hat into the ring for the position, claiming he would stand if nominated by branches.
Three candidates made the secretary-general ballot. Former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli received 1,225 votes, deputy minister of public enterprises Phumulo Masualle received 889 and transport minister Fikile Mbalula 749.
The deputy secretary-general position will be contested by former minister Nomvula Mokonyane (1,779 nominations) and Luthuli House general manager Febe Potgieter (905 nominations).
Presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke received 552 nominations for treasurer-general, followed by party national spokesperson Pule Mabe with 428 nominations and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina with 348.
The ballot drew mixed reactions online, with many sharing their predictions about the outcome at next month’s conference.
