Pule Mabe joins Sunday Times Politics Weekly to reflect on his tenure as ANC spokesperson, speaks about contesting for a top 6 position, the “betrayals” that came with it and the party's electoral decline.
Mabe is running for treasurer-general alongside presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke, who received 552 nominations, and resigned ANC Ekurhuleni councillor Mzwandile Masina, who received 348 nominations. Mabe was in second position with 428 nominations.
Mabe says he is not moved by competition but his own dubious cadres. He does not believe in candidates with no credentials.
“You can buy branches to nominate you but not credentials,” says Mabe about names on ballots, who he believes don’t have leadership “literature”.
Mabe says when the ANC elects its new leadership in December members must ask if they can trust candidates who were not in the history of the party’s revolution.
He echoes sentiments of other members who say the party will die if there is no change.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | One-on-one with ANC treasurer-general contender Pule Mabe
He slams dubious candidates who raised their hands to stand against him
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Listen to the conversation:
Image: Bulelani Nonyukela
He joins the host of the episode Kgothatso Madisa.
Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
