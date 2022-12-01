Dlamini-Zuma's comments come just months after she denounced the ANC's step-aside rule as unjust, saying it should be amended.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Dlamini-Zuma had a right to express her views, as long as she did not claim to represent decisions taken by the party.
“I don't think there are big issues there ... When members of the ANC NEC express themselves outside the NEC, not mandated by the NEC, they are expressing their own views.
“They could be locating those views within policy positions of the organisation, but that is is not in any way criminal. They are not spokespersons for the ANC”.
The party called a special NEC meeting for Thursday to discuss the report's findings, while the National Council of Provinces cancelled its question-and-answer session with Ramaphosa scheduled for Thursday.
Ramaphosa said he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
POLL | Should Ramaphosa step down after Phala Phala report findings?
Image: GCIS
Damning findings against Cyril Ramaphosa have sparked calls for him to step aside as president.
The panel investigating whether Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala affair, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings, while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence.
Among those calling for him to “step aside” was ANC presidential contender and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
She told eNCA's Power to Truth that, in her view, the president should vacate office and come clean.
“I think the president has to step aside now and answer to the case,” she said.
At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved that members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Ramaphosa announced last year that leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.
While some added their voice to the calls, others said Ramaphosa should do nothing until he hears if he will be impeached by parliament next week.
Dlamini-Zuma's comments come just months after she denounced the ANC's step-aside rule as unjust, saying it should be amended.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Dlamini-Zuma had a right to express her views, as long as she did not claim to represent decisions taken by the party.
“I don't think there are big issues there ... When members of the ANC NEC express themselves outside the NEC, not mandated by the NEC, they are expressing their own views.
“They could be locating those views within policy positions of the organisation, but that is is not in any way criminal. They are not spokespersons for the ANC”.
The party called a special NEC meeting for Thursday to discuss the report's findings, while the National Council of Provinces cancelled its question-and-answer session with Ramaphosa scheduled for Thursday.
Ramaphosa said he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
LISTEN | Phala Phala report handover ‘marks a milestone in SA democracy’: Mapisa-Nqakula
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Gone’- Here's how Malema and others reacted to Phala Phala report findings against Ramaphosa
Phala Phala report: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants Ramaphosa to ‘step aside’
NCOP cancels Cyril Ramaphosa question session scheduled for Thursday
Ramaphosa may have seriously violated law on Phala Phala: Ngcobo panel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos