Politics

WATCH | ANC announces nomination list for national elective conference

01 December 2022 - 14:38 By TimesLIVE

The ANC on Thursday announces the list of names for its national elective conference.

The party will hold its much-anticipated conference this month, which is expected to be hotly contested. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

'ANC will live beyond December': Mbalula condemns members using conference to attack Ramaphosa

ANC election head and secretary-general hopeful Fikile Mbalula has condemned attacks against the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa by some members ...
Politics
2 days ago

Move to push Senzo Mchunu for ANC deputy president foiled at ‘CR caucus’ meeting

This as Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
Politics
1 day ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s 2007 win

The contest to lead the liberation movement could boil down to Paul Mashatile and Ronald Lamola
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics
  2. If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu Politics
  3. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  5. I’m no celebrity, that’s why you don’t know me,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft