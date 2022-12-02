Magwenya later reiterated Ramaphosa would not make a “hasty” decision.
HOW HAS ZUMA RESPONDED TO SCANDAL IN THE PAST?
When Zuma faced similar calls for him to step down, amid findings he had misused public funds to renovate his Nkandla homestead and should pay back a portion of the money, the former president dug in his heels.
Before former public protector Thuli Madonsela set the president a 14-day deadline to respond to parliament on her report on Nkandla, Zuma said he had not been told about the upgrades to his homestead.
Presidential spokesperson Mac Maharaj told Sapa at the time “the president will comply with the law”.
A statement from the presidency shortly after acknowledged three state agencies or institutions had all probed the matter and indicated it would wait for at least the findings of an SIU investigation before acting.
“The president has decided he will give a full and proper consideration to all the matters before him and, upon receipt of the SIU report, will provide parliament with a further report on the decisive executive interventions he would consider appropriate.”
It said Zuma remained concerned “about the allegations of maladministration and impropriety around procurement in the Nkandla project, in particular the allegations of cost inflation”.
Zuma was accused by opposition parties of stalling, not the first or last time such an allegation was levelled against him.
A month later he addressed parliament, where he was asked about the matter and seemingly laughed off criticism.
“You can’t sit here and discuss the house of one man. Just a house.
“If you listen to our good friends‚ the opposition. You will think you live in another world. Some people who could not pronounce Nkandla‚ now they say ‘Nkandla‚ Nkandla‚ Nkandla,” he said, laughing.
What would Zuma do? How the former president handled scandal in the past
President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to an independent panel's damning finding against him has sparked debate about his future and comparisons between him and former president Jacob Zuma.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, this week found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Ramaphosa's initial reaction to the findings was to protest his innocence.
He said he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said calls for Ramaphosa to step down were “not new” and Ramaphosa should be allowed to apply his mind to the findings.
“All we’re calling for from South Africans is that the president said he’s studying the findings ... he will make an announcement in due course. And we call on South Africa for indulgence to wait,” he said.
Amid speculation that he might announce his resignation, Ramaphosa’s office indicated he would address the nation on Thursday. This was later postponed so he could consult with stakeholders.
“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country.
“That decision cannot be rushed and taken in haste. We apologise for the impression that he was going to address the nation tonight,” said Magwenya.
Ramaphosa 'not panicking' amid wide resignation speculation
He also imitated then DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s speech describing Zuma as a broken man leading a broken country.
He claimed the frequent questions around Nkandla “emphasises the poverty of politics in our opposition parties”.
“I’ve responded to all the reports as I’m supposed to. I’ve responded appropriately,” a stony-faced Zuma responded.
In his response to parliament speaker Baleka Mbete, Zuma requested the security cluster and public works minister report on the responsibilities of parliament when dealing with the president, deputy president and their predecessors' security.
He also left it to police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko to decide how much he had to repay the state for the upgrades.
He was accused by Maimane of playing both judge and jury, and seemed to shift blame to others.
“I expressed concern with what appeared to be inordinately lengthy delays which impacted on my family. Equally, I found some of the security features, like the bulletproof windows, an excessive encroachment on my use and enjoyment of my property,” said Zuma.
He insisted some buildings on the property were not paid for by taxpayers, but through a home loan.
