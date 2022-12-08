ANC eThekwini recalls Thanduxolo 'TDX' Sabelo

The ANC in eThekwini has recalled a member of the executive committee, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, from his duties. In line with the directive of the party, Sabelo tendered his resignation on Thursday.

In his resignation letter - he thanked the ANC for the opportunity to serve.

"Following the decision of my party the ANC to recall me from the executive committee of eThekwini municipality - I, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, the chairperson of the economic development and planning in eThekwini metro, hereby tender my resignation as an exco member effective immediately," the letter addressed to the Speaker said.