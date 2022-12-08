ANC eThekwini recalls Thanduxolo 'TDX' Sabelo
The ANC in eThekwini has recalled a member of the executive committee, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, from his duties. In line with the directive of the party, Sabelo tendered his resignation on Thursday.
In his resignation letter - he thanked the ANC for the opportunity to serve.
"Following the decision of my party the ANC to recall me from the executive committee of eThekwini municipality - I, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, the chairperson of the economic development and planning in eThekwini metro, hereby tender my resignation as an exco member effective immediately," the letter addressed to the Speaker said.
Sabelo will remain as an OR councillor but has relinquished all responsibilities that came with his previous position.
When contacted by TimesLIVE - Sabelo authenticated the letter and its contents. However, he could not comment further.
"Yes I confirm this as my letter but may I please refer all queries to the ANC Regional Secretary comrade Musa Nciki and the Speaker comrade Thabane Nyawose," he said.
TimesLIVE was unable to reach Nciki, ANC eThekwini caucus leader Thembo Ntuli or the Speaker of council, Nyawose.
This is a developing story.