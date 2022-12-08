eThekwini deputy mayor will not go down without a fight

“The people who started talking about removing me as the deputy mayor clearly don't understand how the ANC got power in eThekwini.

“I’ve had a meeting with the secretary of the ANC in the region, Musa Nciki, as well as their whip of the council - I've made it clear to them that the agreement between the ABC [Abantu Batho Congress] and the ANC expires in 2026, and if they don't understand that they must go to the province [because] those are the people I negotiated the deal with,” he explained.

The deal in question refers to an agreement between a bloc of smaller parties who had obtained a few seats in eThekwini during the 2021 local government elections, where they agreed to assist the ANC to keep control of the metro.

The ANC had failed to garner an outright majority that would’ve allowed them to retain power single handedly.

“We did that with a few smaller parties, as well as ActionSA. We know that Dr Makhosi Khoza was removed because their president said she supported the ANC when she was not supposed to. In actual fact she supported me, not the ANC, because she believed in what I wanted us to do here,” he said.

“I also told them that they would be receiving a letter from my lawyers this afternoon. They have already received the letter telling them that we have an agreement.”

Mavundla has since roped in his lawyers to communicate a warning to the ANC against breaching the coalition agreement with ABC by removing him.

Among the terms of that agreement, as per the letter which TimesLIVE has seen, was that: the ABC would vote with the ANC to keep them in power and Mavundla, in turn, would occupy the deputy mayor position for the duration of the term.

Mavundla said he loved the ANC and he was prepared to go to court to ensure that their marriage remained intact.

“I said to them if they don't respond to me by this afternoon, tomorrow morning I'll be in court to enforce the agreement. I love the ANC, nobody is going to separate me from them so tomorrow we go to court to ensure that that marriage remain intact until 2026. The only time I will back off is when the judge tells me I'm wrong,” he said.