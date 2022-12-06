Durban scrambles to fix derelict beachfront pools as city gears up for festive season

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the public’s frustration is “understandable”.
Image: Peter Graham/Pete's Post
Durban residents have hit out at the eThekwini municipality’s failure to maintain the Rachel Finlayson Pool on the city's beachfront promenade, which is empty and derelict.
On Monday the city announced that repairs to the pool “are imminent” after the appointment of a contractor.
But the announcement comes days after the mayor launched the start to the December festive season.
It is understood the pool has not been operational for years, despite its popularity with residents due to being just metres from the beach and close to eateries on the promenade.
The city admitted the pool “has not been operational for a while, much to the disappointment of residents and visitors, but that is soon to be a thing of the past”.
Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the public’s frustration is “understandable”.
“Now that we have appointed a contractor we can get the pool up and running again. In addition, officials are also finalising the appointment of a contractor to repair the children’s amusement centre pool, also at the beachfront,” said Kaunda.
He said South Beach paddling pool, Kings Park indoor and outdoor pools and 22 other pools in greater Durban, including Durban north, Westville, Umlazi and Westville, are operational.
Westville resident Peter Velleman, who takes walks on the Golden Mile promenade weekly, said he is appalled by the state of the beachfront pools.
“Not only are the beaches are a mess, there’s not a swimming pool along the whole Durban promenade that's been repaired, repainted, nor refilled, ready for the holiday season.
Image: Peter Graham/Pete's Post
“A derelict container that used to house Afro’s 'chicken-coffee shop' across the road from Addington Hospital — on the promenade — is an eyesore and used by vagrants day and night. Now we have local politicians playing games with each other on the surf.
“How are holidaymakers expected to come to this city when things are in such a state?”
Residents also reacted angrily to the city’s announcement on its social media platforms that Rachel Finalyson Pool is to be repaired.
One said: “Durban is in shambles. I am so angry and disappointed. All talk no actions, nothing, and I mean nothing works in this city. A total decline.”
Another said: “Rachel Finlayson Pool has not been operational for years. Suddenly before Christmas they have found a contractor to fix the problem. So what have the municipality been doing all these years while the pool has been standing empty?”
A resident questioned whether Kaunda had noticed the state of the pools when he took a dip in north Beach last week to prove Durban’s beaches are safe for swimming.
“The mayor goes for a swim just metres away from those pools and makes a spectacle. Did he not see the pools? Also did the municipality need citizens to tell them the pools are not working?”
IN PICS | Festive season feels at Durban's light fantastic trail
Local community activist and water purification specialist Peter Graham took pictures of the Rachel Finlayson Pool to show its poor condition.
Graham, whose Peter’s Post on Facebook has constantly cast the spotlight on issues affecting the city, wrote a tongue-in-cheek post titled “Rachel Finlayson renaming approved”.
“There was a meeting chaired by myself this morning at which I was the only attendee. The sole agenda item was to reconsider the name of Rachel Finlayson Pool. In a unanimous decision taken after a lovely breakfast and cup of coffee (that the tax payer didn't fund) I have decided to rename our Grande Olde Dame to ... Mxolisi Kaunda Non-Swimming Pool.
“This is done in recognition of his efforts of achieving absolutely nothing with regard to so many things.”
TimesLIVE
