Croatia's Lovren looks to put nightmares against Neymar to bed

Croatia and Brazil have met five times, with the South Americans winning three of those clashes and the two sides drawing twice.

Perhaps the most painful memory for Lovren, though, will be Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to a Neymar-inspired PSG in the Champions League group stage in 2018. Neymar scored the winner and put on a masterclass that night in Paris, with Lovren struggling to contain him.

While Liverpool had the last laugh that season, putting that loss behind them and going on to win the Champions League, Lovren all but vanished from Juergen Klopp's selection for the rest of the competition, making the starting line-up only once more.

On Friday, Croatia will have a bigger problem than just Neymar, however, with young guns Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison all rising to the occasion and shining for Brazil at this World Cup.

Lovren, who generally starts as a right-side centreback, will have the support of RB Leipzig prodigy Josko Gvardiol to help him. The 20-year-old Gvardiol has been brilliant so far for Croatia, putting in a number of goal-saving tackles to keep his side alive in their games.

Indeed, Croatia have conceded only two goals in their four games so far in Qatar. Their toughest challenge yet will be to stop the Brazilian juggernaut on Friday.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here