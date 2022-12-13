'Try knocking on Malema's door' — Reactions to Carl Niehaus' expulsion from the ANC

In a YouTube video, Niehaus said it was evident he was being subjected to a “kangaroo court” whose decision was predetermined.
Reacting to the expulsion on social media, many joked that Niehaus should consider retirement, joining the EFF or starting his own party.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Many people have reacted on social media to Carl Niehaus' expulsion from the ANC, with some suggesting he should consider starting his own political party.
The suspended Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson was expelled from the ANC after a disciplinary hearing where he “failed to show remorse”.
Niehaus was charged with six counts of misconduct and “foreign” ANC behaviour after public remarks he made during and after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last year for contempt of court for refusing to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins vote, but parties accuse ANC of betraying accountability
According to the ANC national disciplinary committee, it was unlikely Niehaus could be rehabilitated, hence the harsh sentence of expulsion.
Taking to social media, Niehaus said he had already appealed against the decision.
“I have already appealed the travesty of justice of my illegal expulsion by the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC). Because I have appealed the farcical expulsion is suspended. I remain a full member of the ANC,” he said.
In a YouTube video, Niehaus said it was evident he was being subjected to a “kangaroo court” whose decision was predetermined.
“It was evident there was never any intention to provide me with a proper hearing to allow justice to prevail. I have no other option but to immediately appeal this ridiculous vindictive sentence.”
Niehaus said he had received a phone call from former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo informing him about his expulsion.
“I have not received the letter per se. This letter was sent out into the public domain by that kangaroo court that calls themselves the national disciplinary committee.
“It is unacceptable that any person who is personally affected by such a ridiculous decision must hear about this on social media.”
Reacting to the expulsion on social media, many joked that Niehaus should consider retirement, joining the EFF or starting his own party.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
