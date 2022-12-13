Rugby

Not just Morocco: A throwback to the time Mbuyiseni Ndlozi refused to celebrate the Springboks

13 December 2022 - 09:56
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has previously refused to celebrate the Springboks.
Image: Thulani Mbele

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked fierce debate recently with his refusal to celebrate Morocco's historic run at the Fifa World Cup, but made similar waves with his comments about the Springboks several years ago.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semifinals when they beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. Ndlozi, whose party has long advocated for a united Africa, reacted by claiming he would not celebrate until Morocco ends its occupation of Western Sahara.

While some applauded his “conviction” and refusal “to be moved by a sporting event”, others slammed him for “politicising football”.

It echoed a similar debate in 2019 when Ndlozi refused to celebrate the national Rugby side winning the World Cup.

“Congratulations to [Springbok captain] Siya Kolisi. The rest, go get your congratulations from Prince Harry,” he said at the time.

In another post, he said Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis trophy was an example of black excellence, not a picture of racial unity.

His comments at the time drew sharp reaction from fans, celebs and politicians, including AKA, Zakes Mda and DA leader John Steenhuisen.

AKA labelled the tweet “disgusting”, while Mda said Ndlozi should let people express their joy at the Springboks' Rugby World Cup achievement.

Steenhuisen said the MP was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together, and labelled him “the Grinch who stole Christmas”.

EFF leader Julius Malema defended Ndlozi, saying he agreed with him.

