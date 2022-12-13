Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa in the hot seat as MPs debate and vote on Phala Phala report

13 December 2022 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the hot seat on Tuesday when MPs vote in parliament on whether to adopt the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report, a process that will decide whether he will face impeachment proceedings.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used for the voting procedure.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to questions about the Phala Phala farm debacle in Cape Town on Saturday, while participating in the ANC's ...
Politics
2 days ago

'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala Phala money

“I have nothing to hide,” says a Sudanese businessman who has been implicated in the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.
News
9 hours ago

No secret ballot on Phala Phala: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used as a ...
Politics
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  3. ‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke Politics
  5. WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala