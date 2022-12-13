President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the hot seat on Tuesday when MPs vote in parliament on whether to adopt the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report, a process that will decide whether he will face impeachment proceedings.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used for the voting procedure.
WATCH | Ramaphosa in the hot seat as MPs debate and vote on Phala Phala report
WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala saga
'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala Phala money
No secret ballot on Phala Phala: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
