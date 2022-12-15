In an affidavit he filed in court, Mavundla asked for the council decision to be set aside and hold the speaker and council in contempt.
eThekwini deputy mayor won't leave without a fight as he heads back to court
Image: Darren Stewart
The fight for the deputy mayoral position of eThekwini is far from over as the aggrieved Philani Mavundla took the decision to oust him as a member of the executive council to court for review on Thursday.
The ousted deputy mayor took the city and speaker back to the Durban high court to hold them in contempt of a court order, which barred them from attempting to remove him as an executive member of the council (exco) and deputy mayor of eThekwini.
The interim order was granted on Monday afternoon when judge Philip Nkosi ruled that it would be next to impossible for the municipal speaker to give Mavundla enough notice to “galvanise other parties” and political parties enough time to deliberate and form a view on the motion, since the council meeting was meant for the following morning.
However, the motion went ahead on Tuesday, where Mavundla was voted out.
Explaining the decision to go ahead with the motion, Thabani Nyawose, speaker of council, said he was satisfied they were not in contravention of the order.
Mavundla maintained that his ousting was unlawful and vowed to take the matter to court.
Ousted eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla wishes the ANC well after he is booted
