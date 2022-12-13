Politics

eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla ousted

13 December 2022 - 12:30 By LWAZI HLANGU
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been voted out of the executive council. File photo.
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been voted out of the executive council. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla's fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini's deputy mayor from the executive council on Tuesday.

The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC's bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week. 

Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.

The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office. 

More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday's court verdict. 

In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ruling party and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

eThekwini deputy mayor turns to court to fight expulsion

Mavundla cites his criticism of ANC-led municipality and challenges they face as the party's motive to remove him
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Phansi mayor, phansi', EFF chants at eThekwini council meeting

The eThekwini council’s final meeting of the year descended into chaos on Thursday after an hour’s delay deemed it illegal.
Politics
5 days ago

eThekwini deputy mayor will not go down without a fight

Embattled eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has vowed to fight off attempts to remove him for the city’s executive committee.
Politics
4 days ago

I’m not joining ActionSA, says ABC leader PG Mavundla

Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has dismissed media reports that he is among the seven former members who have joined ActionSA in ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  3. ‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke Politics
  5. WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala