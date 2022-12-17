"I think that we, the elders, have been around the block many times. We should create space for the younger generation to emerge and lead the ANC, and lead the government," said ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni.
After breaking for dinner, delegates sang slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC.
Nominations for the party’s top brass are still expected to get underway tonight.
LISTEN | Delegates share their views on day two of ANC's 55th national conference
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates shared their views on nominations and party leadership structures on day 2 of the ANC’s 55th national conference in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.
LISTEN:
