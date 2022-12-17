The ANC national conference has adopted the credentials report, paving the way for nominations of the top seven officials to start after lengthy delays.
The report was presented before the ANC national conference by national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu late on Saturday night.
The credentials report confirms the number of delegates with voting rights at the ANC national elective conference.
The total number of delegates came up to 4,426.
The 55th national conference boasts the largest number of participating branches, in addition to the delegates from leagues of the ANC such as the veterans league women's league and the youth league.
It also captures the number of voting delegates from the NEC, the nine PECs, as well as regional executive committees.
ANC conference credentials adopted, nominations to follow
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The ANC national conference has adopted the credentials report, paving the way for nominations of the top seven officials to start after lengthy delays.
The report was presented before the ANC national conference by national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu late on Saturday night.
The credentials report confirms the number of delegates with voting rights at the ANC national elective conference.
The total number of delegates came up to 4,426.
The 55th national conference boasts the largest number of participating branches, in addition to the delegates from leagues of the ANC such as the veterans league women's league and the youth league.
It also captures the number of voting delegates from the NEC, the nine PECs, as well as regional executive committees.
The credentials committee, responsible overseeing the process of delegate selection, pre-registration and accreditation at the conference released the following figures indicating the breakdown of the number of delegates per province:
1. KwaZulu-Natal 876
2. Eastern Cape 657
3. Limpopo 593
4. Gauteng 465
5. Mpumalanga 369
6. North West 305
7. Western Cape 258
8. Free State 251
9. Northern Cape 241
"This is an important achievement following the disruption of the organisational and political work of the ANC during and post the Covid-19 lockdowns," the report read.
The total number of voting delegates from the branches in the provinces amount to 4,013, with 413 counted from the NEC, PEC, veteran's league, women's league and youth league, combining to the overall figure of 4,426.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Delegates share their views on day two of ANC's 55th national conference
LISTEN | ANC members urged to be more disciplined amid heckling of the president
Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos