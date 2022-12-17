Politics

ANC conference credentials adopted, nominations to follow

17 December 2022 - 22:59
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Delegates take their seats as they wait for the opening ceremony to start following issues with the accreditation process.
Delegates take their seats as they wait for the opening ceremony to start following issues with the accreditation process.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The ANC national conference has adopted the credentials report, paving the way for nominations of the top seven officials to start after lengthy delays.

The report was presented before the ANC national conference by national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu late on Saturday night.

The credentials report confirms the number of delegates with voting rights at the ANC national elective conference.

The total number of delegates came up to 4,426.

The 55th national conference boasts the largest number of participating branches, in addition to the delegates from leagues of the ANC such as the veterans league women's league and the youth league.

It also captures the number of voting delegates from the NEC, the nine PECs, as well as  regional executive committees.

The credentials committee, responsible overseeing the process of delegate selection, pre-registration and accreditation at the conference released the following figures indicating the breakdown of the number of delegates per province:

1. KwaZulu-Natal 876

2. Eastern Cape 657

3. Limpopo 593

4. Gauteng 465

5. Mpumalanga 369

6. North West 305

7. Western Cape 258

8. Free State 251

9. Northern Cape 241

"This is an important achievement following the disruption of the organisational and political work of the ANC during and post the Covid-19 lockdowns," the report read.

The total number of voting delegates from the branches in the provinces amount to 4,013, with 413 counted from the NEC, PEC, veteran's league, women's league and youth league, combining to the overall figure of 4,426. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Delegates share their views on day two of ANC's 55th national conference

Delegates shared their views on nominations and party leadership structures on day 2 of the ANC’s 55th national conference in Nasrec in the south of ...
Politics
4 hours ago

LISTEN | ANC members urged to be more disciplined amid heckling of the president

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has urged party delegates attending the conference where leaders will be elected to be "more disciplined".
Politics
4 hours ago

Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?

President Cyril Ramaphosa had the last laugh, stamping his authority after a group of KwaZulu-Natal delegates attempted to disrupt his speech on the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  3. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  4. WATCH | Rocky start for ANC conference as group tries to disrupt Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  5. 'Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected,' says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech