WATCH LIVE | ANC national elective conference day 3 media briefing

18 December 2022 - 13:38 By TIMESLIVE

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is briefing the media on Sunday at the start of the third day of the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, when delegates will vote for the party's new top seven.

LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference

Keep up to date with the latest developments as they happen on day 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
8 hours ago

LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination

The ANC will by Monday announce its new "top seven" leadership which will run the governing party.
6 hours ago

WATCH | Nominations and voting for top seven get under way at ANC elective conference

Delegates attending the ANC's 55th elective conference nominate and vote for the party's top seven office bearers at Nasrec in the south of ...
15 hours ago

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa finally locked horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th national conference ...
14 hours ago

ANC conference credentials adopted, nominations to follow

The ANC national conference has adopted the credentials report, paving the way for nominations of the top seven officials to start after lengthy ...
16 hours ago
