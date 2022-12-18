Politics

LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination

18 December 2022 - 09:25
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 55th ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 18 2022.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 55th ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 18 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC will by Monday announce its new "top seven" leadership which will run the governing party.

Listen to the final list and NDZ rejection:

The ANC held a nomination meeting for top party positions into the early hours of Sunday. Several members were nominated from the floor and some declined — including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had embarked on a campaign to be the party and country’s first woman president.

Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane had overwhelming support at the meeting for the deputy secretary-general position. The party also announced a second deputy secretary-general position, making the composition of the top brass now the "top seven".

South Africa will know by Monday who from the final nominees will make up the top seven leaders.

There have been accusations of bribing for positions from ANC factions.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Nominations finalised at ANC elective conference

Voting for ANC leadership positions is expected to get under way on Sunday morning following a chaotic evening of nominations on Saturday.
Politics
4 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | ANC delegates set to vote on day 3 of elective conference

Keep up to date with the latest developments as they happen on day 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Politics
5 hours ago

DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership

In a night of high drama and chaotic scenes, Deputy President David Mabuza is officially out of the top echelons of the ANC after he declined ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa finally locked horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th national conference ...
Politics
11 hours ago

WATCH | Nominations and voting for top seven get under way at ANC elective conference

Delegates attending the ANC's 55th elective conference nominate and vote for the party's top seven office bearers at Nasrec in the south of ...
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  2. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  3. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  4. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech