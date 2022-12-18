Politics

Moment of truth for Ramaphosa & Mkhize in battle for ANC presidency

18 December 2022 - 00:48
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Cyril Ramaphosa will take on Zweli Mkhize for the position of ANC president.
Cyril Ramaphosa will take on Zweli Mkhize for the position of ANC president.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa finally locked horns with former health minister Zweli Mkhize during the much-anticipated ANC 55th national conference in Nasrec on Saturday evening.

When nominations got under way, the party’s elections committee chair Kgalema Motlante explained that there would be nominations for the top seven officials: the positions of president, deputy president, national chair, secretary-general, two deputy secretary-generals and the treasurer-general.

This after conference adopted a resolution to expand the party's official leadership from six to seven.

After the nomination of both Ramaphosa and Mkhize, there was a nomination from the floor from a delegate from KwaZulu-Natal who nominated Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

When asked if she was available, Dlamini-Zuma, who was shaking her head as she stood up, declined nomination. The nomination process for the position then closed.

DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership

In a night of high drama and chaotic scenes, Deputy President David Mabuza is officially out of the top echelons of the ANC after he declined ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Earlier, while Motlanthe was explaining the rules and separating the voting and the non-voting delegates, a point of order was raised from a delegate from the Harry Gwala region in KZN. He said: “We want to nominate the top seven tonight.”

Motlanthe quickly corrected the delegate by explaining that on Saturday evening there would be a nomination process of the top seven and the voting would be done on Sunday morning.

Outgoing national chair Gwede Mantashe then asked non-voting delegates to be separated from those who were voting.

The nomination process got under way late on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

With the ANC out of ideas, we need a national dialogue

SA is moving from the post-apartheid era to the post-ANC one, and we need a national dialogue on how to navigate it, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

WATCH | ANC elective conference delayed by late arrivals, registration process

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the conference will start when delegates are in the plenary hall.
Politics
1 day ago

Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?

President Cyril Ramaphosa had the last laugh, stamping his authority after a group of KwaZulu-Natal delegates attempted to disrupt his speech on the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote Politics
  3. Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top seven, Ipsos survey finds Politics
  4. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Rocky start for ANC conference as group tries to disrupt Ramaphosa's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech