Politics

WATCH LIVE | Delegates cast their votes for new ANC top 7

18 December 2022 - 16:41 By TIMESLIVE

ANC delegates are set to cast their votes for a new-look top seven, replacing the party's old top six, as the national elective conference taking place in Nasrec moves into day 3.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize will contest the party's top job. They were the only two candidates nominated for the position of party president when day 2 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference ended in the early hours of Sunday.

NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma declined nomination for the ANC presidency.

Deputy president David Mabuza declined nomination for another term, while Lindiwe Sisulu failed to reach the threshold after being nominated for the position of treasurer-general

