Gauteng ‘excited’ as its leaders dominate new ANC top 7

The ANC in Gauteng emerged the biggest winner at the party’s national elective conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, with the majority of the new top seven coming from the province.
This comes after members of branches allocated within Gauteng were elected to the higher echelons of the ANC, such as party president Cyril Ramaphosa, new deputy Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, new treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa and first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.
New secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's branch is in Gauteng, while the second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa is from Limpopo.
It's also the first time there are three women occupying positions in the ANC's top leadership structure, known as “the officials”.
ANC chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi, also the province's premier, said they were excited about the outcome.
“Majority of the people [in] that leadership, six of them to be precise, come from our province. And for that we are grateful,” said Lesufi.
'There were no sell-outs — branches spoke': Mkhize lobbyists to get behind new ANC leaders
“But they represent SA, so they've ceased to be leaders from Gauteng — they are now leaders of everyone,” he said.
Lesufi said regardless of who supported them or not, the new leadership's responsibility was to “lead all of us”.
He said the composition of the new top seven represented “overwhelming” support for the ANC's renewal project, which entails tackling corruption within its ranks and government and other malpractices.
Ranking as the fourth biggest delegation at the conference, the province's branches were divided going into the party's elections.
Gauteng PEC member Lebogang Maile, who was part of those campaigning for Ramaphosa's challenger, Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday told journalists they were within their rights to challenge Ramaphosa.
“It is not strange that president Ramaphosa is being contested. Who said he can't be contested?” Maile said.
LISTEN | Mondli Gungubele, Baleka Mbete, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mmamoloko Kubayi react
Maile's grouping said they had decided to ditch Ramaphosa after his lobbyists kept rejecting their deputy presidential candidate, Mashatile.
Ramaphosa, who had been nominated by more than 2,000 branches, garnered 2,476 votes.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele joined in on the jubilant mood, exclaiming “the future is bright again”.
“I feel like a baby, like a 12-year-old. The future of this country is brighter now. Once the ANC is reorganised and is led by a renewed leadership, it means the future of the country is prosperous,” he said.
TimesLIVE
