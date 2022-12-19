Politics

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to winning ANC presidency for 2nd time

19 December 2022 - 12:33 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

It was a tense few minutes for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he left the stage to hear whether he'd retain his seat as party president.

He sat alongside members of the Gauteng ANC caucus, including Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who was taking down notes furiously as Kgalema Motlanthe read the final tallies.

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has already proven he cannot save the ANC from itself 

Ramaphosa hugged members of the Gauteng branches before being swiftly moved towards the stage. 

Ramaphosa was joined on stage by deputy president Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgoba. 

